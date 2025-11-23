 
Paul Mescel weighs in on emotional impact of filming 'Hamnet'

Paul Mescel explains why filming 'Hamnet' left more of a mark than expected

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 23, 2025

Paul Mescal has offered a rare look into the emotional weight behind his latest role in Hamnet.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the actor opened up about shooting the grief-laden scenes for the upcoming drama, which follows the love story between William Shakespeare, played by Mescal, and his wife Agnes, played by Jessie Buckley.

For those unversed, the couple lost their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and their devastation following this tragedy that ultimately inspired Hamlet.

“Do you know what? This film probably looks heavier on the surface than it was [to shoot],” Mescal began.

He even addressed that the emotional themes, while intense, did not require him to detach from them in any special way afterward.

Mescal continued, “Obviously, there’s heavy scenes that we got to shoot, but there was nothing [I did to unwind]."

"I don’t have a ritual of going home in the evening. And — I probably should, but I don’t."

Before conclusion, he remarked, There’s nothing that jumps to my mind.”

