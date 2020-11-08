Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match

The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A day earlier, Pakistan had easily won the first T20I as a balanced bowling effort and captain Babar Azam's 82-run contribution in the 157-run chase translated into a six-wicket win over the Chevrons.

The Men in Green will be looking to seal the series with a win in today's match.

Today's second T20I will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board.