Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming 2nd T20I match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A day earlier, Pakistan had easily won the first T20I as a balanced bowling effort and captain Babar Azam's 82-run contribution in the 157-run chase translated into a six-wicket win over the Chevrons.

Read more: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 1st T20I Match

The Men in Green will be looking to seal the series with a win in today's match.

Today's second T20I will be streamed live by the Pakistan Cricket Board. The stream is available in this post above.

Haris, Usman restrict Zimbabwe to 134 in 2nd T20I

Shaheen Shah Afridi shares adorable picture with his father
Renowned Pakistani sportswoman and cricket pioneer Tahira Hameed dies at 85
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandar's Sohail Akhtar confident of lifting this year's trophy
PSL 2020: Saqib Mahmood replaces Liam Livingstone in Peshawar Zalmi's squad
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 T20I runs in two consecutive years
Shoaib Akhtar shares cute picture of son on birthday
PSL 2020: Wasim Akram says he will coach Karachi Kings following Dean Jones' death
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 1st T20I Match
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam's men cruise to six-wicket win
PSL 2020: South Africa's Faf du Plessis to arrive in Karachi on Nov 10
Shahid Afridi's love for his daughters gives us all the feels

