Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Amber Heard on Sunday shared a video of herself crying after listening to Kamala Harris's speech following her victory in US election.

Harris is the running mate of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who has defeated President Donald Trump in November 3 election.

Taking to Twitter, the "Aquaman" star shared a video in which Kamala Harris is seen delivering her post victory speech on TV.

Then the camera focuses on Amber Heard who is seen crying after listening to Kamala's words.

Praising the Vice President-elect, Amber wrote on Twitter, "To think this is the first time we're seeing a women (sic) make this speech....breathless this moment, even more so that it is the FIRST. Couldn't be happier than it's you Kamala Harris." 


