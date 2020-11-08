Cardi B denies claims that she was used as a pawn

American rapper Cardi B on Saturday shared a clip of her Zoom interview with president-elect Joe Biden as she recounted the aftermath of her conversation with the Democratic candidate before November 3 election.

Cardi B revealed that her name was included in the list of celebrities Trump was trying to react out to.

The rapper also dismissed the claims that she was paid by Joe Biden to support him.

"I never got payid a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting," she wrote.



Below is her full statement shared on Instagram:

Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much s*** about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payid a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!









