Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B denies claims that she was used as a pawn

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

American rapper Cardi B on Saturday shared a clip of her Zoom interview with president-elect Joe Biden as she recounted the aftermath of her conversation with the Democratic candidate before November 3 election.

Cardi B revealed that her name was included in the list of celebrities Trump was trying to react out to.

The rapper also dismissed the claims that she was paid by Joe Biden to support him. 

"I never got payid a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting," she wrote.

Below is her full statement shared on Instagram: 

Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much s*** about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payid a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!

View this post on Instagram

Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on



More From Entertainment:

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic features on magazine cover

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic features on magazine cover

Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry resentful of Prince William?: report

Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry resentful of Prince William?: report
BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report

BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report
Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report
Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video
The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report
Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'
Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her
Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather
Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

Latest

view all