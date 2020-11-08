'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic features on magazine cover

A Turkish magazine has portrayed "Dirilis: Ertugrul" star Esra Bilgic on its cover.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture of the magazine cover for which she rocked a western outfit.

"Plain, Clear, Mysterious," read the cover story about the actress who played the iconic role of Seljuk warrior in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Esra played the role of Halime Hatun in "Ertugrul" which became a global hit.

The drama is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu language dubbing on the directives of the country's prime minister.



