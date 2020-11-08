Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing picture with 'president Kanye'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became an object of ridicule after the reality TV star shared a picture with her husband who recently contested US presidential election.

Social media followers started trolling Kim Kardashian after she posted a picture with Kanye , a day after Joe Biden emerged victorious in the US presidential election.

Although West’s celebrity wife did not appear to be supporting his presidential bid, Instagram followers of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star indiscriminately trolled the couple in the comments section.

Kim had given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hot lines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.

Kanye West, once one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

"With my president" wrote a follower while suggesting a caption for the couple's picture.

"President Kanye?", said another.

Kim Kardashian, however, did not responded to her trolls.  

More From Entertainment:

'Miss you a lot': Bushra Ansari shares throwback picture with Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood

'Miss you a lot': Bushra Ansari shares throwback picture with Moin Akhtar, Anwar Maqsood
'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic features on magazine cover

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic features on magazine cover

Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry resentful of Prince William?: report

Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry resentful of Prince William?: report
Cardi B denies claims that she was used as a pawn

Cardi B denies claims that she was used as a pawn
BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report

BBC Document forger wants the ‘truth unearthed’ in Princess Diana’s case: report
Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report
Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video
The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report
Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'
Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her
Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Latest

view all