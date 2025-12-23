'Titanic' director Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck rift? Mike Binder shares truth

Titanic filmmaker Steven Spielberg refused to work with Ben Affleck on a film project as per Hollywood screenwriter and director Mike Binder.

Binder opened up on his recent appearance on One Bad Movie podcast about the tension between the Batman star and Spielberg.

The 67-year-old revealed the man behind Titanic had initially been interested in directing his 2006 satire Man About Town.

The film was intended to be a DreamWorks production.

But Spielberg reportedly backed out after Binder suggested Affleck for the lead role.

Binder recalled, "Steven says, ‘No. Can’t do it with him. We just bombed a movie with him, he’s got that whole J.Lo thing going on now, and I have other problems with him.'"

The Reign Over Me director mentioned professional concerns and a personal dispute dating back to a family pool party.

According to Binder, Spielberg referenced an incident in which Affleck allegedly threw Spielberg’s young son back into a pool after being pushed in himself which left the child in tears.

Spielberg reportedly told Binder he did not want to work with Affleck whom he described as “cold.”

Binder said Affleck knew the reason behind Spielberg’s refusal.

“Ben calls me up, he says, ‘Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid in the water? Is that why I’m not on your movie?’” Binder recounted.

Despite Spielberg’s withdrawal, Affleck went on to star in Man About Town, which was released in 2007 by Sunlight Productions.

The tension appeared to ease years later.

At the 2013 Academy Awards, Affleck’s Argo won Best Picture beating Spielberg’s Lincoln.

The two men were seen embracing on stage.

Binder joked to Affleck afterward, “Tonight you could throw Spielberg’s whole family in the pool and get away with it.”

Binder described both Spielberg and Affleck as 'great guys' but admitted that egos and misunderstandings played a role.

“Steven Spielberg is a genius and a great guy, but he can be an a**hole. And Ben Affleck is a great guy, and he can be a bigger a**hole,” he said.