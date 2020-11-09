Queen Elizabeth will be happy over US election result?

"Queen Elizabeth II is going to be extremely happy that Trump lost! She hated him too," tweeted a royal fan a day after Joe Biden emerged victorious in the US presidential election.



While supporters of President Trump and President-elect are engaged in heated arguments over the outcome of the election, fans of the British royal family are speculating about the possible reaction of the monarch.

Reacting to the tweet, a user reminisced about how a large number of people had turned up to protest against Trump when the US leader was in London on an official visit.

"Remember when 100,000 people turned up to protest his visit and they flew the baby Trump balloons?," wrote the Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another user, while commenting on the US election result, tweeted a picture of the Queen meeting several former US presidents.

"This is also interesting. Biden will be Queen Elizabeth II’s 14th President. 14th! All these big boys come and go, but one constant remains," read the caption.





