Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Prince William realized very quickly what he had given up after breaking up with Kate Middleton

Prince William's lack of commitment for a longterm relationship with Kate Middleton made the two end their relationship and part ways on a heartbreaking note. 

The couple, now married with three kids, split up in a shocking move and that too over the phone.

This happened when they were dating each other during college, in 2007, and circumstances led to the two ending their relationship.

However, William got so jealous watching Kate enjoying her life post breakup, that he got back together with her within just six months of their split.

According to online magazine Japan FM, royal author Andrew Morton said, "In April, much to Kate's distress, William ended their relationship. It was a storm that had been brewing for a long time, resulting from his reluctance to commit and the feeling that his friends noted he could do better."

A friend close to the couple told the royal author that William got jealous watching Kate move on from their relationship really quick and later regretted his decision to split.

The friend said, "He thought he could do better, but realized very quickly what he had given up.

"William has seen pictures of Kate coming out of Boujis or elsewhere carefree in the world. Frankly, he didn't like the idea of ​​another guy enjoying a hay roll with his girl," they added.

The source reportedly shared that the breakup eventually made Prince William secure the relationship his parents had failed to share.

"After the breakup, he achieved what he really wanted in life. A child from a broken house finds love, affection and warmth and a stable family," the friend said.

Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

Despite repeated snubs, Queen Elizabeth successful in making Harry and Meghan fly to UK?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas

Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?

Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed by a celebratory snapper during visit to LA cemetery

Princess Diana's 1995 interview: BBC says it will hold 'robust' inquiry

Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Harvey Weinstein's victim backs 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star

Hailey Bieber becomes obsessed with an animated movie ahead of holiday season

