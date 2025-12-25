Céline Dion transforms into the Grinch

Céline Dion stuns with Grinch transformation for Christmas

Céline Dion celebrated the festivity with a playful twist this holiday season, transforming herself into the Grinch for a lighthearted and memorable social media moment that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The singer shared a humourous video on December 24, showing off her comedic side while channeling the famously grumpy Dr. Seuss character, and the result was both entertaining and unexpected.

Dressed head to toe in a furry green Grinch costume, complete with full facial makeup and a Santa-style coat, Dion fully committed to the role.

Sitting beside a fireplace with her dog calmly resting on her lap, the Grammy winner recreated one of the most recognizable scenes from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, borrowing inspiration from Jim Carrey’s iconic portrayal.

In her own playful version, she delivered the character’s lines with dramatic flair, joking about how busy her schedule was and why attending holiday festivities simply wasn’t possible.

“The nerve of those Whos, inviting me down there on such short notice,” she said in character.

“Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn’t allow it!” She then humourously listed her “obligations,” including vocal exercises, endlessly scrolling through TikTok and even “solving world hunger,” before jokingly adding, “Tell no one.”

Staying true to her musical roots, Dion added an unexpected twist by singing parts of her 1996 hit All By Myself, blending the song into the Grinch’s famously lonely personality.

The playful performance showed her willingness to poke fun at herself while embracing the holiday spirit in her own unique way.

She captioned the video, “Silent night? Not on my watch…,” perfectly summing up the tone of the moment.

With this festive performance, Dion reminded fans that humour, creativity, and a little holiday mischief can go a long way in spreading seasonal cheer.