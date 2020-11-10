Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears dies at 82

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Ken Spears had created the iconic cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' back in 1969

Co-creator of the famous cartoon Scooby-Doo, Ken Spears passed away at the age of 82 on Friday.

The news was confirmed by his son Kevin who told Variety that his father breathed his last following complications that arose from Lewy body dementia.

“Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his storytelling, his loyalty to family and his strong work ethic,” said Kevin.

“Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts,” he went on to say.

Spears had created the iconic cartoon series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! back in 1969 alongside his writing partner and cartoonist Joe Ruby who had also passed away earlier this year in August. 

