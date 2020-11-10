Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Smart lockdowns in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan to contain COVID-19 spread

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

A man's temperature is checked via a thermal gun. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: In a bid to contain the rapidly increasing surge of coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has announced smart lockdowns across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued directives for stricter implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, emphasising on wearing masks in public places. CM Buzdar said all necessary steps would be taken to protect lives against the contagious disease, and ordered administration and police to help limit second wave of infections.

The directives issued by the government stated controlled entry and exit in areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan identified as hotspots of COVID-19 disease with immediate effect till November 19.

Furthermore, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants and office (public and private) will remain closed. The notification also bans movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport - only one person per vehicle to and from shall be allowed movement to avail exempted facilities. 

The government has also banned gatherings of all kinds - social and religious. 

The timings for exempted facilities are listed below:

Grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops: 9:00am to 7:00pm

Medical stores and pharmacies: 24/7

Dairy and meat shops: 7:00am to 7:00pm

Notification

Lahore

Multan

Rawalpindi



