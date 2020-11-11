Can't connect right now! retry
'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

Prince Harry will mark his presence at this year's first ever virtual Stand Up for Heroes event ahead of New York Comedy Festival.

The event, hosted by Jon Stewart, will have stars like Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Tiffany Haddish perform.

Meanwhile special guests for the event include Prince Harry, Ray Romano and Jeannie Gaffigan.

Announcing the virtual event earlier, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festical, Caroline Hirsch said, "We’re extremely honoured and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes."

"We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event," he added.

