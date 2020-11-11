Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to produce exclusive fitness content

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Beyoncé is the most requested artist among 3.6 million users of Peloton's interactive fitness bikes 

Pop superstar Beyoncé has joined forces with home exercise company Peloton in a deal to create workout classes featuring her music, geared especially to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), the company announced on Tuesday.

The multi-year deal with the award-winning performer will focus initially on creating themed workouts around HBCU fall homecoming festivities, which are mostly being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé said in a statement.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way."

She and the company also will donating two-year memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, including Howard University, alma mater of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé is the most requested artist among 3.6 million users of Peloton's interactive fitness bikes and other workout equipment, and news of the deal send the company's share price soaring prior to the market open.

The deal will create classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation, the company said.

More From Entertainment:

Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’
Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts

Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts
Britney Spears will not perform till her father Jamie is removed from her affairs

Britney Spears will not perform till her father Jamie is removed from her affairs
What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’
'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint
Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer

Latest

view all