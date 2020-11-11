Can't connect right now! retry
Zendaya reflects on her turbulent 2020

Hollywood star Zendaya spent her past year encountering not just moments of joy but also ample stress, anxiety and also hope.

And as the turbulent year comes to an end, the Spider-Man actor is expressing hope for the future and looking back at the chaotic 2020.

During an interview for her Elle magazine cover story, the Euphoria star, told her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet: “It feels like a very hopeless time, specifically in this country. I know a lot of my peers feel enraged and exhausted and tired of living and growing up in a system that feels like it wasn't built for us.”

"At this moment in time, it is hard to find joy and beauty in things, and I really think that is important. Right now, we as Black people need to embrace joy and not let it be taken away from us,” she went on to say.

"I experience moments of joy when I'm able to create art and be involved in projects that I connect to deeply, whether it be Euphoria or Malcolm & Marie, the movie I shot during quarantine with [Euphoria creator] Sam Levinson,” she continued.

“Another thing that gives me joy is seeing people's responses to my work. With Euphoria, it's been incredibly moving to see how people connected to what Sam has written. I've heard so many beautiful stories about addiction and recovery, and that brings me hope," she went on to say.

"I find hope in my peers, the people who are out there on the streets doing the work—people I admire and I go to for advice and information on what's happening, so that I can make sure I'm using my platform in the most strategic way I can to help.”

"There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself—people my own age—but I also mean younger. These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change,” she added.

