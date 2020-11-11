Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz channels her inner Halime Sultan at jalsa in GB

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz seemed to be channeling popular character Halime Sultan of the Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul at a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

The politician was dressed head-to-toe in a subdued shade of blue with a statement head piece that looked similar to the one donned by Turkish actor Esra Bilgic in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. 

Read more: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court

Maryam in Gilgit-Baltistan

Maryam is currently electioneering in the northern region ahead of the Sunday polls of the legislative assembly. She has been addressing public gatherings in various areas and led a public rally from Shigar to Skardu as well. 

Maryam has been adopting traditional attire on the campaign trails. She recently paired a monochrome burgundy shalwar kameez with a traditional Chitrali pakol hat at a public gathering in Skardu.

On Tuesday, she donned a traditional head piece while addressing a public gathering in Astor.


More From Pakistan:

Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Iran's FM Zarif meets COAS Bajwa, FM Qureshi in Islamabad

Iran's FM Zarif meets COAS Bajwa, FM Qureshi in Islamabad
Bilawal, Maryam to discuss future strategy of PDM today

Bilawal, Maryam to discuss future strategy of PDM today
Meeting called in Lahore to discuss K-IV project

Meeting called in Lahore to discuss K-IV project
US Embassy in Pakistan under intense fire after retweeting controversial statement

US Embassy in Pakistan under intense fire after retweeting controversial statement

Punjab records highest single-day coronavirus cases in four months

Punjab records highest single-day coronavirus cases in four months
PMC issues update on MDCAT roll no slip

PMC issues update on MDCAT roll no slip
School winter vacations: NCOC recommends 'early, extended' closure of schools for winter season

School winter vacations: NCOC recommends 'early, extended' closure of schools for winter season
Coronavirus vaccine should be available in Pakistan 'within 6-8 weeks’

Coronavirus vaccine should be available in Pakistan 'within 6-8 weeks’
Emergency coronavirus measures: NCOC recommends closure of shrines, indoor restaurants, limiting large gatherings

Emergency coronavirus measures: NCOC recommends closure of shrines, indoor restaurants, limiting large gatherings
Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'

Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'
Pakistan fighting coronavirus 'resolutely and successfully'

Pakistan fighting coronavirus 'resolutely and successfully'

Latest

view all