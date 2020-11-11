Can't connect right now! retry
'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'

Hardy a day goes by when former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova doesn't  shares a picture or video with her British boyfriend.

The Russian started dating the New York-based Alexander Gilkes a few years ago. 

Using their Instagram accounts, the pair often shares their pictures together when the British millionaire visit his girlfriend in Los Angeles.  

The couple made headlines in the British media when they were first spotted together in US.

According to multiple media reports,  Alexander Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose  ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

The reports had also claimed that the couple was expected to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school. 

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

