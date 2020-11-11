Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'trapped' under 'constricted' new roles: report

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

A Tarotscope reader has some discerning words of wisdom which she hopes will reach Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they step further into their new life in North America.

Kerry King brought her claim forward during her interview with The Sun and was even quoted telling the leading daily, “The Devil is a powerful card about temptation, following the paths of least resistance, and being led down a road to someplace hellish, albeit that it's paved with good intentions.”

“Meghan and Harry need to question and challenge themselves and their decisions closely, rather than assuming the road they've embarked on is the right one for them.”

She also went on to explain how, “Smiling advisors and grinning yes-men may make everyday life feel easier, and vindicate choices, but whatever feels too easy shouldn't necessarily be trusted.”

Ms. King concluded by saying, “Before long, Meghan and Harry could feel trapped and constricted in a role and a platform that they didn't realise would create those consequences for them. They mustn't paint themselves into too tight a corner, or they risk being marginalised forever.”

