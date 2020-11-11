Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Cardi B poses like Hindu goddess Durga.  

Rapper Cardi B is receiving flak for her latest campaign with Reebok as the photoshoot for her new sneakers featured her posing like Hindu goddess Durga. 

In the picture, the singer could be seen holding a pair of sneakers while multiple arms outstretched from her body, replicating the goddess' pose. 

In a post on Instagram, the singer paid homage to the goddess and drew parallels with herself, causing a wavy fury from fans.  

"She pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time," the caption read. 

Here are what fans have to say on Twitter: 







More From Entertainment:

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain
Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report
Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'
The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump
Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report
'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'

'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'
Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report
Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report

Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report

Latest

view all