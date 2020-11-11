Two men arrested for raping six-year-old in Lahore's Baghbanpura

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LAHORE: At least two suspects were arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old here in the city, police confirmed on Wednesday.



According to police, both suspects were nabbed and detained from Lahore's Baghbanpura area.

A day prior, a man in Sindh’s Shahdadkot district had allegedly killed his wife after attacking her with an axe, police said, adding that the suspect had gotten married to the victim two months ago.

Read more: Faisalabad men allegedly rape 60-year-old mother, daughter at gunpoint

It was, however, still not clear as to why the murder took place, they added.



Prior to that, police had on Sunday registered a case against two men who allegedly raped a mother and daughter at gunpoint in Faisalabad's Sadar Jaranwala area.

According to the police report, the mother, 60, and the daughter, 37, were on their way on a donkey cart when two men on a motorcycle stopped them and took them to a nearby sugarcane field at gunpoint. They took turns to sexually assault the mother and the daughter before fleeing.

Related:

Four men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police

8 children sexually abused every day in Pakistan in first half of 2020: report