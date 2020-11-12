Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has attracted huge applause from her followers as she flaunted her new look in a stunning photo amid accusations of changing her face with surgery.

The 36-year-old Kardashian appeared with dyed hair to fascinate her admirers with her perfect hairdo.

The 'Keeping up With The Kardashians' beauty has been slammed of changing her face with surgery after looking unrecognizable in a picture she posted in August.

Khloe seemed to be restless about Christmas in the post as the mum-of-one wrote alongside the photo: "Counting down the days until Christmas."

Khloe Kardashin wowed fans with her stunning look in a silky white co-ord set which consisted of a long-sleeve top and trousers, showing off her famous curves.

