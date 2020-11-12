Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has attracted huge applause from her followers as she flaunted her new look in a stunning photo amid accusations of changing her face with surgery.

The 36-year-old Kardashian appeared with dyed hair to fascinate her admirers with her perfect hairdo.

The 'Keeping up With The Kardashians' beauty has been slammed of changing her face with surgery after looking unrecognizable in a picture she posted in August.

Khloe seemed to be restless about Christmas in the post as the mum-of-one wrote alongside the photo: "Counting down the days until Christmas."

counting down the days until Christmas

Khloe Kardashin wowed fans with her stunning look in a silky white co-ord set which consisted of a long-sleeve top and trousers, showing off her famous curves.

