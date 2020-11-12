Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Tamannaah Bhatia feared she would die during distressing coronavirus battle

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia is now fighting back as she responded to all the body-shaming trolls in an interview 

Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia after recovering from coronavirus had been subjected to hate speech on social media as many user body shamed the actor.

However, the actor is now fighting back as she responded to all the body-shaming trolls in an interview with BollywoodLife where she also opened up about her recovery process after the COVID-19 diagnosis.

“How insensitive can people around us be? I was really scared when getting treated, there was a constant fear of death in me. I had very severe symptoms that I knew had killed others on their way to recovery,” she said.

“But the doctors truly saved me and I should thank my parents too for standing in support. It made me realize how valuable life truly is,” she went on to say.

“I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can’t see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws,” she continued. 

