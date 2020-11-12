Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande

Cazzie David is now on good terms with Pete and has even written about him in her essay

Pete Davidson has been quite the heartthrob as he went from one tumultuous relationship into another without any steadiness in either one of his romances.

Cazzie David spoke about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star in a recent interview and how she was left deeply disturbed after seeing him move on with Ariana Grande.

She also spoke about her upcoming collection of essays titled, No One Asked For This, where she detailed her relationship as well.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” she went on to say.

She explained how she and Pete were infatuated with one another for two and a half years but she “struggled to convince him that she really loved him.”

She goes on to reveal how the two parted ways owing to the troubles that hit their relationship. However, regretting the decision, she tried to reach out to him again only a few days later adding that he responded to her two days after and said he was “happier than ever” after which he broke up with her for good via text.

During a flight to her sister’s graduation, Cazzie learned the news of Pete already dating Ariana after which she wept uncontrollably in her father and Seinfeld creator Larry David’s arms.

After waking up the next morning, she said she was “screaming in agony.”

Recalling how her father reassured her, she quoted him, saying: “Cazzie, come on! Your ancestors survived the holocaust.”

She then admitted about thinking of Ariana and Pete “immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to [her].”

Two years later, she is on good terms with Pete and has even written about him in her essay: “Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

She also claims that the SNL star has already seen her essay about their split.