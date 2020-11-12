Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Nikki Bella and John Cena remain on good terms despite their romance coming to a crashing end 

Nikki Bella's relationship with wrestler John Cena had been one of the most high-profile romances around town.

And with the latter now well-settled in her life with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their son, the TV personality, 36, appears to have no lingering feelings for her famous ex.

However, the two remain on good terms despite their romance coming to a crashing end back in 2018.

Speaking to Us Weekly this week, Bella said: “John and I will be tied forever … All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy.”

“So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!” she said.

Cena and Bella had bitter ties after their 11-month engagement came to an end over reasons unknown as the two refrained from speaking about the other for a long time. Some have speculated that the fall-out occurred over the issue of having children as Page Six claims, the wrestler volunteered to have his vasectomy reversed for Bella.

The WWE star is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh. 

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'
Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’

Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’
Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis

Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis
Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK

Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK
Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande

Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande
How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Latest

view all