Meghan Markle’s sister demands apology from her and Prince Harry over 'PR' photos

Meghan Markle, after cutting off all ties with her estranged family including father Thomas Markle, had raised quite a few eyebrows.



And with three years having passed, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha still seems to not be giving up hopes of one day reconciling with Meghan and meeting her royal nephew.

During an interview with TalkRADIO, Samantha said that she and her father have yet to meet Archie in person and are unsure whether or not Meghan would ever allow that to happen.

"I wouldn't say that he (Thomas Markle) has given up hope and I certainly haven't either. But Archie has become somewhat of a phantom in the eyes of everybody,” she said.

"He must be walking now and he wasn't present at the memorial. No one knows where he is and how Archie really is. We haven't seen him and I don't know that we will,” she added.

She also asked her sister to issue an apology about the Remembrance Day photos which she deemed to be “inappropriate.”