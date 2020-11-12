Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Jason Momoa ‘didn’t know what it takes’ to raise a son

Game of Thrones heart throb Jason Momoa has faced his fair share of struggles but what terrifiies him the most is the idea of raising a son when he had no father figure to lean on himself. 

The actor touched upon his own insecurities around parenting during his interview with InStyle magazine. There the star even admitted, "I didn't know what it takes to be a dad.”

Momoa also touched upon his dreams as a father and explained how he never “wants to just tell my son, 'Because I said so,'" regarding any topic. "I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open."

The concept of being open enough to share feelings is one thing Momoa hopes to instill into his son early on. "I'm a warrior, and I will lay it down. But I'm also the first one to say, 'I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.' "

Momoa even touched upon the dangers of embracing toxic masculinity, since, at the end of the day, "we all have the feminine and the male side in us, and we need to embrace both."

"Pink is just a beautiful color," he also admitted to the publication. "And I'm pretty secure in my masculinity. I don't really give a [expletive] what anyone thinks."

He concluded by saying, "I'm amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn't know that I'm not lopping people's heads off. For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible."

