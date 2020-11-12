Justin and Hailey Bieber unfollow disgraced celebrity pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber unfollow celebrity pastor Carl Lentz.

Justin Bieber became the latest celebrity to unfollow his former pastor and spiritual advisor Carl Lentz on Instagram after the latter's affair unraveled before the public.

Justin's wife Hailey Bieber had already unfollowed the disgraced pastor over the week, after it was learnt that Carl was fired from Hillsong Church last week for his cheating scandal.

Carl and his wife Laura Lentz have also unfollowed the power couple on the social media site.

According to The Sun, Lentz was staying at Justin’s New York City apartment after he was seen in an intense conversation outside the vicinity with Laura.

It seems that Justin's move to unfollow Carl is an indicator that he will no longer be offering his help.

The firing comes to a shock as Hillsong Church is known for its A-list attendants from the likes of the Biebers, Kourtney Kardashian and Selena Gomez.

Following his termination from the church, Carl took to Instagram to share a photo of his family along with a few words of his own.

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that…I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need," the caption read.









