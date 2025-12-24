Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas's new achievement: 'You deserve this'

Priyanka Chopra proved once again that she’s the ultimate cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

As the Jonas Brothers completed the North American leg of their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour with the final U.S. show on December 22 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Citadel star shared a sweet tribute to mark the milestone.

“And it’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas,” she captioned a series of photos and videos.

“I’m always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you [loved up emoji] @joejonas @kevinjonas @jonasbrothers,” added the Bollywood superstar and Hollywood actress.

Nick, 33, responded in the comments section with a row of red heart emojis

The post included a carousel of backstage highlights from the show, featuring adorable family moments.

The power couple's daughter, Malti Marie, was seen playing with her cousins and giving her mother a warm hug.

A group photo captured Joe flashing a bright smile, while the faces of all the children were covered with red heart emojis as they posed with their parents.

Additionally after a brief break the trio will return to the for the final remaining shows of the tour which are scheduled to take place on December 30, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL, and on December 31, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

Jonas Brothers kicked off the 20th Anniversary special on August 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.