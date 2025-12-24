Kate Winslet talks about strong message 'Goodbye June' delivers

'Goodbye June' is written by Kate Winslet's son Joe Anders

Kate Winslet’s directorial debut film Goodbye June has a plotline that will pull the heartstrings of people who have experienced the loss of their loved ones.

The film revolves around the character June played by Helen Mirren, who finds out that her cancer is worsening and her health is rapidly declining.

Her four children gather together besides her to put their differences aside to provide ease to their mother in her last chapter.

Kate opened, “Some of our most complicated relationships in life are with the people we love the most in the world, the people we are closest to, the people we need the most for support and care.”

While talking about the message the movie gives, the Titanic actress said the project reminds one that losing someone is as universal as loving them.

As per Netflix article, Winslet emphasized that, “The power of a good goodbye is to remember to love each other in the present.”

“I do hope that people are able to perhaps see something of themselves in this story, these characters, these family dynamics.”

She believes that if someone is currently dealing with grief or loss of a loved one, then this film might help them feel a bit better.

“If anyone has experienced loss in some way and is processing grief, perhaps this film might make them feel a little easier about talking about those things — grief and loss isn’t something that we’re very good at talking about at all.”

Written by Winslet’s son Joe Anders, the family drama features the 50-year-old Oscar winner alongside Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough.