Thursday Nov 12 2020
Web Desk

BTS announces the track list for new album ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

BTS has been killing the international music scene lately and with their Be (Deluxe Edition) album having dropped, the boys once again left their fan base stunned.

The list includes mega hits like Life Goes On, Fly to My Room, Blue & Grey, Skit, Telpathy, Dis-ease, Stay and Dynamite.

In light of the way Covid-19 impacted the group's plans, one of its heartthrob’s Jimin even previously sat for a candid interview with Rolling Stone India and shared his thoughts on the constant roadblocks.

At the time he was quoted saying, "The pandemic unexpectedly put a lot of our original plans to a halt. However it provided us an opportunity to step back and focus on ourselves as well as our music.”

"We reflected the emotions that we felt during this unprecedented period into this album. We were also able to take a step further by taking roles in overall production, such as concept development, composition and visual design."

Check it out below:


