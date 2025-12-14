Is Brad Pitt in The Batman Part II? Details revealed

‘The Batman II' breaks silence on Brad Pitt rumoured role

Batman fans have been eagerly awaiting Robert Pattison's return as the Dark Knight in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves's The Batman.

However, as the release date has been extended, rumours and speculations about new and returning cast members has been getting intense.

The most persistent one which is continuing to make rounds on the internet is about Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Fans has been looking forward to him playing one of the major villain in the upcoming film.

According to a source close to production, the swirling speculations have been put to rest.

“Is Brad Pitt in The Batman Part II? This one has been in the ether for months, and we looked into it,” the source said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Sadly, sources close to the production say no, Pitt will not be in the movie, which we are told is now aiming to shoot in May.”

While hopes of seeing the F1 star in a superhero film are crushed, Scarlet Johansson is in negotiations to join the cast of The Batman Part II.

According to ComicBook.com, the Black Widow star is set to play Gilda Gold, wife of Harvey Dent a two-face major Batman villain.

In the comics, Gilda and Harvey are the Gotham’s power couple. However, over time Harvey’s work consumes him which damages their relationship. Gilda in response becomes angry and frustrated and turns to committing crime.

While Johansson's role is yet to be confirmed, Pattison, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The Batman II is slated for release on October 1, 2027.