Asia Argento backs Johnny Depp against Amber Heard?

Asia Argento left her fans scratching their heads as she liked Johnny Depp's Instagram post about his resignation from his role in "Fantastic Beasts" franchise

The Hollywood has fallen out favor with the entertainment industry after he lost the legal battle against a British tabloid.

In the aftermath of the court ruling in London, the "Public Enemies" star was asked by Warner Bros to resign from his role from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

With celebrities distancing themselves from Johnny Depp, the actor has found an unlikely supporter in an actress who was one of the first women to come out against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Amber Hear. File photo

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who was one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, left supporters of the #MeToo movement scratching their heads with her latest move.

Story is that she was among millions of people who approved of Johnny Depp's recent statement about his resignation from “Fantastic Beasts” movie franchise days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a “wife beater.”

The "XXX" actress's like on Depp's Instagram statement left people guessing whether she supports the Hollywood star against the "Aquaman" actress.



The movement took off three years ago, prompted by accusations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Asia Argento told the New Yorker last year that the powerful Hollywood producer sexually abused her.

Johnny Depp, writing on Instagram, said that AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. “I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

Warner Bros said in a statement that Depp “will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise,” and that his role would be recast.

Asia Argento and Johnny Depp. File photo

Depp recently resumed production on the third film in the spinoff from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros said on Friday its release date had been pushed back to summer 2022 from November 2021.

His exit marked a relatively rare move by Hollywood to recast an actor on ethical grounds.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had sued the publishers of the Sun newspaper after it said he had been violent toward former wife Amber Heard, 34. The newspaper also questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

