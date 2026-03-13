Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn has good news for fans

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his wife Cherry Seaborn is fully recovered from cancer, describing her diagnosis in 2022 as "probably the worst day" of his life, a period in which he was simultaneously grieving two close friends and fighting a high-profile copyright lawsuit.

The singer shared the update on the 10th March episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco.

"She's fine," he said simply. "She had the operation."

Cherry was pregnant with their second daughter Jupiter, now 3, at the time of her diagnosis, which complicated her treatment significantly.

"She had the operation to remove the tumor after she'd given birth to our second child. Thankfully, touch wood, totally fine," Sheeran added.

The couple also share daughter Lyra, 5.

Sheeran first spoke publicly about Cherry's diagnosis in his 2023 Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, but on the podcast he opened up about just how bleak that particular week had been.

"The day that Cherry rung me up and said that she had cancer, that was probably the worst day. Probably the worst week, because Jamal died that week as well and then we went straight into the court case. And then Shane died."

The deaths he referenced were those of his close friend and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards and cricket legend Shane Warne, both of whom died in 2022.

The court case was the long-running copyright infringement lawsuit over his song "Shape of You," which he ultimately won after eight years.

Remarkably, he says the weight of everything happening in his personal life actually diminished the courtroom battle's significance in the moment.

"It was f--king scary. Being in the court case though, which everything was building to that for eight years. And then suddenly when you're in the courtroom, it didn't really matter. And because all of the heavy life things happened, when I was in the courtroom I was like, 'I don't actually care about the outcome of this, because it's so small.'"

Sheeran, who married Cherry in 2019, has previously spoken about how much she keeps him grounded amid the pressures of global fame. "Cherry is the biggest grounding force," he said on Call Her Daddy in April.