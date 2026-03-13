 
Shakira reflects on her rock era as she celebrates Hall of Fame nomination

The Grammy-winning global icon emphasises that rock music is an 'intricate part' of her artistic persona

Geo News Digital Desk
March 13, 2026

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fames class of 2026 will be announced in April
Shakira is celebrating a major career milestone as she looks back on her rock era.

The global pop star is reacting to her first-ever nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, calling the recognition both “humbling” and “surreal.” Speaking to the Associated Press on March 11, the Grammy-winning singer shared her excitement about the honor after decades of genre-blending success.

“I feel really humbled and excited at the same time,” Shakira told the outlet. “It’s incredible to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a little bit surreal as well.”

While many fans associate her with global pop hits like Hips Don’t Lie and She Wolf, Shakira pointed out that rock music has always been central to her artistic identity.

She explained that she began her career as a rock artist and has continued to incorporate the genre into her music over the years. Albums like Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Tiempo Sin Verte and Cómo Dónde y Cuándo reflect those influences.

“Rock music is an intricate part of my artistic persona,” she said. “And everything that I listen to is rock music. So, to be nominated, for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, knowing that there are so many incredible icons of rock music that I adore, that inspired me, like The Rolling Stones [are in there] … to me, it is just a privilege and really an amazing moment in my career.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 will be announced in April.

