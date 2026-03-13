Tom Brady sparked buzz after seen with Scooter Braun’s ex Yael Cohen

Looks like Tom Brady may have found a new conversation partner – and possibly more.

As per a source, the retired NFL legend spent “all night” chatting with Yael Cohen, the ex-wife of music manager Scooter Braun, during a birthday bash in Los Angeles.

The party – hosted for former Kansa City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez – took place at the home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, which basically means the guest list was as elite as the zip code.

According to the insider, Brady, 48, and Cohen, 39, “were together all night talking.”

And the evening didn’t end there.

The source adds the pair “then left together” after spending most of the party side by side.

Cohen – founder of the cancer-awareness nonprofit organisation – was married to Braun for seven years before their split in. The former couple share three children.

Brady, meanwhile, has had a busy post-football dating rumour mill. Recently, the seven-time NFL champion was linked to influencer Alix Earle, after the two were spotted getting cosy at a New Year’s Eve party in Saint Barthélemy and later seen flirting at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

Of course, Brady’s most famous relationship remains his 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, which ended in 2022.

As Brady himself admitted earlier this year: “I don't have much time for a personal life these days. But I love working and I love my kids.”

Still… apparently he had time for one long conversation and Hollywood is already taking notes.