Ed Sheeran reflects on 'Game of Thrones' cameo backlash

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker admits his 'omnipresence' may have taken away from the show's magic

Ed Sheeran is looking back at one of his most talked-about TV appearances.

The Grammy-winning singer recently reflected on the backlash he faced for his cameo in Game of Thrones, admitting the moment “ruffled some feathers” among fans of the fantasy hit.

Speaking on Benny Blanco’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Sheeran, 35, acknowledged the criticism while explaining why he accepted the role in the first place. "I feel like I definitely ruffled some feathers being in Game of Thrones," he admitted.

Still, he insisted that most people would have jumped at the opportunity to appear on the hugely popular series. "What I've said is people love that show. If anyone gets asked to be in that show, it's an instant yes. I said yes. I enjoyed doing it," he said.

Sheeran also noted that celebrity cameos weren’t unusual on the show, pointing to appearances by artists like Will Champion and Chris Stapleton.

The British pop star briefly appeared in season seven as a Lannister soldier singing around a campfire while Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) travelled toward King’s Landing. The short scene quickly went viral, but many viewers complained that the pop star’s presence disrupted the immersive world of Westeros.

Looking back, Sheeran believes the reaction may have been amplified because of how visible he was at the time, shortly after releasing his blockbuster album Divide and the global hit Shape of You. "I think at the time I was very omnipresent and just everywhere," he explained. "So, I think it was quite jarring".