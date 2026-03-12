Katy Perry gives fans playful peek at life with Justin Trudeau

Looks like someone’s having fun off stage.

Katy Perry dropped a new Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, and tucked between random life updates and goofy selfies was another glimpse of her relationship with boyfriend Justin Trudeau.

The singer, 41, shared a mix of everyday moments – including a dentist chair selfie – but fans quickly zoomed in on one photo.

In it, Trudeau, 54, sits at a dinner table wearing a pipe-cleaner headband while holding a wand made from the same colourful craft material and squinting one eye shut like a kid mid-magic trick.

Yes, the former prime minister apparently takes craft night very seriously.

Another snap shows Perry and Trudeau posing from a low camera angle. Perry pulls a goofy face while Trudeau keeps things straight-faced – the classic “one partner silly, one partner confused” dynamic.

Perry captioned the carousel simply: “You are the treasure you seek.”

The couple first confirmed their relationship back in December 2024 when Perry shared cosy photos from a trip to Tokyo, showing the pair cheek-to-cheek during her tour travels.

At the time she wrote, “Tokyo times on tour and more.”

As per a source, the romance wasn’t exactly planned.

“The only reason this turned into something real is because Justin has been so persistent,” the insider said. “She wasn't looking to date when they first hung out and she certainly wasn't looking for a boyfriend.”

Apparently, persistence paid off.

“He's shown her over and over again that he genuinely wants to see her,” the source added. “She's flattered that he's made such a big effort and she's excited to be dating him.”

From stadium tours to pipe-cleaner magic tricks, this relationship seems to be keeping things… entertaining.