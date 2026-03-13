NBA Champion Dwight Howard announces retirement

NBA Champion Dwight Howard is saying goodbye to the court.

Howard has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball, confirming what many had already assumed, though the eight-time All-Star was clear that the sport effectively made the decision for him.

The 40-year-old released a lengthy statement on Thursday, acknowledging that most people probably thought he had already retired given that his last NBA appearance came in the 2021-22 season, after which he played overseas.

Howard said he still felt he had more to give on the court, but that basketball had moved on without him. He is now turning his focus to family and community.

In his statement, Howard was characteristically direct, thanking both his supporters and his detractors in the same breath.

He specifically acknowledged the "naysayers, the haters, the snakes, and people that came into my life to try to destroy me," saying they had only made him stronger.

It is a career worth celebrating.

Selected first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft straight out of high school, Howard went on to become one of the most dominant centres of his generation.

Over 18 seasons, he averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight All-Star selections, and multiple first-team All-NBA nods.

He claimed his championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020 season. His most notable stints came with the Orlando Magic, the Lakers, and the Houston Rockets.

The retirement announcement arrives amid significant personal turbulence.

Howard recently filed for divorce from Amber Howard following a series of bombshell allegations she made over the weekend, though he filed his own papers before she could, with both sides having made 911 calls in the days prior.

He teased that he would be sharing more about his life in the near future, including a documentary for fans.