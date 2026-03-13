Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland

Zendaya appears to have confirmed her secret marriage to Tom Holland, coyly showing off what looked like a wedding band to a live audience at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, 12th March.

The moment came when host Marsai Martin, who playfully referred to Zendaya as her "cousin," acknowledged that the Euphoria star, 29, "doesn't play about her private life" before good-naturedly asking her to "give me a sign."

Zendaya responded with a bashful smile and held up her hand to the camera, appearing to show a wedding band, to immediate applause from the room.

A source told PEOPLE that she was also overheard accepting well wishes from fellow attendees at the Los Angeles event.

Zendaya attended in a white flower-adorned Eugene Alexander minidress previously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the 2008 Sex and the City film, a dress whose history stretches back even further to a longer version worn by Whitney Houston in the late 1980s.

The ring had first been spotted two days earlier.

On Tuesday, 10th March, Zendaya was photographed at the Louis Vuitton fashion show wearing a thin gold band on her left hand, with her engagement ring notably absent.

The rest of her silver rings appeared unchanged, making the new addition stand out.

The marriage claims had already been circulating since the previous weekend. At the 2026 Actor Awards on 1st March, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the wedding had already taken place.

"The wedding has already happened," he said, adding with a laugh: "You missed it." When pressed on whether it was true, Roach confirmed: "It's very true!"

The couple had been engaged since Zendaya's 2024 birthday, when Holland proposed with a ring that has since been replaced, it seems, by something rather more significant.