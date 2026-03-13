Viola Davis still rooting for 'Sinners' amid Michael B Jordan's Oscars race

Viola Davis went viral for emotional reaction at Michael B Jordan's SAG win

Viola Davis has a favourite for this year’s Oscars and she is still rooting for Michael B Jordan to take the Academy Award home after she presented him with the SAG Award.

The 60-year-old actress shared that she wishes Sinners wins all the awards at the ceremony on Sunday, March 15, with the writer-director Ryan Coogler and Jordan sweeping all 16 categories they are nominated for.

Although, The Help star noted that she has an “aversion towards award shows” during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, she said she would be “extremely happy if they take the award.”

Davis continued, “I think that there are a lot of wonderful performances out there, but I would be very happy if Sinners took everything."

The Fences actress has been supportive of the movie throughout the award season and got to present Jordan with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Actor Awards.

Davis appeared so pleasantly surprised reading his name on the card that she squeaked with excitement and the video of her wholesome reaction circulated all over the internet.

Recently sharing her fondness for the actor, Davis told Variety, “Michael B. Jordan is an incredible human and an incredible leader. It’s extremely exciting what he’s going to become. Now he’s getting into directing, and he is going to bring African American filmmaking into a beautiful place.”

Other than the Actor Award, Sinners won three accolades at the BAFTAs making history as it became the most celebrated movie by a Black director.