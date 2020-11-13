Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's void being filled by Sophie and her husband?

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her husband Prince Edward have been taking a more visible role within the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions in May.

The 55-year-old wife of Prince Edward - the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip - seemed to step up her role as she appeared at Armistice Day this year. 

Sophie wowed fans with her appearance in a navy ensemble and perfect hairdo.

Sporting a double breasted coat with a large collar and silver buttons, the Countess was channelling Her Majesty at the event, a body language expert claimed.

"Sophie bridges the royal generational gap between the Queen and Kate, providing a subtle glimpse into the line-up of royal wives we would have been seeing if Princess Diana was still alive she and Sarah were still part of the Firm.

"She projects calm maturity and, fascinatingly, her body language during this memorial visit looks very similar to the air of quiet, dignified sadness that the Queen has always presented at similar events."

Judi went on to say: "With her eye slightly narrowed and wrinkled at the corners to show sad reflection and her lips clamped to show stoicism, the way Sophie stands with her hands clasped in front of her torso creates an identical sense of un-showy, underplayed emotion as the Queen always does at these events.

"It’s probably little surprise that Sophie’s growing profile is making her look increasingly like the ‘safe pair of hands’ of the Firm, an easy stand-in for the Queen during the pandemic and a reassuring presence for some of the younger royals."

Royal fans were quick to notice her new look as one wrote: 'I love seeing all the family members.'

Another said: 'About time the Earl and his gracious countess had a more front line in royal life. A good asset to the Royal Family.'

The Royal Family said of the event: 'Their Royal Highnesses laid wreaths at the Armed Forces Memorial in a tribute to all those who have given their lives in service to their country.'

