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Bella Hadid hits red carpet sans Adan Banuelos after reconciliation rumours

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella and Adan Banuelos dated for two years before calling it quits in January
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Bella Hadid hits red carpet sans Adan Banuelos after reconciliation rumours
Bella Hadid hits red carpet sans Adan Banuelos after reconciliation rumours

Bella Hadid made a red carpet appearance without Adan Banuelos after sparking reconciliation rumours.

Despite the reunion buzz Gigi Hadid’s younger sister ditched the cowboy and took her brother Anwar Hadid as her date for the major event.

The siblings attended the Premiere of Garance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

They attended the French Riviera together while Bella stunned in a classic Hollywood, ivory-strapless Prada gown accented with a crystal-embellished bodice and jewelry.

Bella Hadid hits red carpet sans Adan Banuelos after reconciliation rumours

On the red carpet, the supermodel donned a custom Prada grey double satin dress, with a draped strapless neckline embellished with crystal embroidery. 

With a matching double satin cape with bomber sleeves and white leather pumps, she paired her look with some jewelry.

Anwar also wore a black gabardine tuxedo, white poplin shirt, black tie, and black leather lace-up shoes

“Honey I’m Home,” the fashion icon captioned a post of photos and videos, with the first photo of her posing in front of a ad of herself.

The Cannes appearance came after the Texas cowboy and Bella ended their two-year relationship in January 2026.

While the split was reportedly complicated by their clashing lifestyles and joint business investments (like million-dollar horses), the couple has recently sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together at a private ranch event in Texas.

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