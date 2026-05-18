Paris Fury praises pregnant Molly Mae for showing support at Venezuela's big day

Tommy's fiancé made the journey over from Manchester with Bambi but Tommy was not among the 120 guests

Molly Mae Hague attended the wedding of Venezuela Fury alongside her daughter, Bambi, but what caught fans' attention was the absence of Tommy Fury from his niece's big day on Saturday.

Venezuela, 16, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury tied the knot with boxer Noah Price, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

Tommy's fiancé made the journey over from Manchester with Bambi but Tommy was not among the 120 guests.

The boxer skipped the family nuptials to focus on training camp ahead of his upcoming fight with Eddie Hall, scheduled for June 13 at Manchester's AO Arena.

Mother of the bride Paris heaped praise on Molly-Mae for travelling whilst heavily pregnant so Bambi could enjoy being a bridesmaid.

'She is incredible. She is being fully supportive, and she is bringing Bambi over, so that Bambi could be a bridesmaid with the kids,' Paris gushed ahead of the big day.

'But I have got to throw her props. She is making that journey while heavily pregnant and I wouldn't have been able to face that while I was at her term of pregnancy.'

She added in an interview with The Sun On Sunday: 'I'm very glad that they are coming. It means a lot. It's a big journey for anyone to come from home to here.'

'It's lovely that they are making the effort. It's lovely that Bambi and the other little girls all get to be bridesmaids. They are all cousins and it's sweet that they'll make memories together.'

On Saturday night, Molly-Mae-the influencer and founder of Maebe gushed over 'beautiful bride' Venezuela as she took to Instagram to share a selection of snaps from the showbiz wedding of the year.