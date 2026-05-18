Chad Smith tries to steal Will Ferrell's 'Saturday Night Live' spotlight

Will Ferrell (left) and Chad Smith (right) fight for the 'SNL' spotlight

Will Ferrell or Chad Smith? Even Sir Paul McCartney couldn’t tell them apart during Saturday Night Live.

Ferrell returned to host the SNL Season 51 finale on May 16, with the Beatles legend serving as musical guest. But before the actor could properly reclaim Studio 8H, his longtime celebrity lookalike and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith swooped in for a full-on hosting heist.

Dressed exactly like Ferrell, Smith confidently kicked off the opening monologue while pretending to be the actor.

“I’m thrilled to be back here hosting Saturday Night Live,” began Smith in his best Ferrell impression “I was a cast member here for seven years and now I’m hosting for the sixth time! It really feels like coming home-”

That’s when the real Ferrell stormed in to shut things down.

“What the hell do you think you’re doing?” he demanded, accusing Smith of trying to sabotage his big night. Ferrell then escalated the absurdity, claiming, “He pushed me down backstage and I fell hard. [SNL creator] Lorne had to give me mouth to mouth.”

As if attempting to steal hosting duties wasn’t enough, Smith then tried to pass himself off as the evening’s musical guest. But the real musical guest was Paul McCartney, who was sitting in the audience. In a hilarious turn of events, even the musician mixed up the two doppelgangers.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ferrell and Smith have leaned into their famously uncanny resemblance. Back in 2014, the pair brought the joke to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they settled the matter the only logical way: with an epic drum-off.