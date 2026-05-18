Venezuela Fury gives up lavish lifestyle to start married life in static caravan

Newly married Venezuela Fury has no hesitation about living in a caravan as a married woman, swapping her luxurious lifestyle to start a new life with her husband, Noah Price.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury tied the knot at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

Following her lavish wedding, sources are now claiming that Venezuela, 16, will embrace a more traditional lifestyle by moving onto a traveller campsite to live in a static caravan.

A source said: 'Venezuela wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller, just like her parents did.'

They went on to tell The Sun: 'She has lived in luxury since she was born but is willing to swap her home comforts to go and live in a static caravan.

'She thinks it did her parents no harm and is looking forward to taking care of all the domestics while Noah goes out to work. Her parents approve.'

The couple are set to relocate from the Isle Of Man to the East Riding of Yorkshire where they will begin their new life together, with Paris's mother also close by.

Interestingly Tyson and Paris spent their early years living together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of his dad's home in Styal, Cheshire.