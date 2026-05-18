Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce melt hearts with adorable post-wedding moment

Taylor Swift’s fiance Travis Kelce proved his devotion and love with a sweet and thoughtful move.

Recently, the couple traveled to Greece to attend the wedding of the NFL star’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate, George Karlaftis, to Kaia Harris.

For the occasion the Cruel Summer hitmaker donned a Maria Lucia Hohan dress with Aquazzura shoes and completed the look with an Aquazzura Ari Clutch.

On Saturday night, May 16, when the couple headed out from the event together in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York some eagle eyed fans noted an adorable detail, which was different from their photos taken earlier in the evening.

Notably, when the 36-year-old Eras Tour performer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were photographed earlier in the evening arriving at Honey’s for the event they showed off their outfits.

However, when the event wrapped up and the engaged couple exited the venue, Taylor was wearing Travis‘ jacket, which was too cute to ignore.

The gesture melted fans’ hearts, earning praise for the professional footballer for lending his jacket to his fiancee.

It is pertinent to note that Taylor and Travis, both 36, have attended his friend’s wedding amid the buzz of their own big day.

Although recent reports have claimed that the pop star is planning on getting married on July 3 in New York City, nothing has been confirmed as of this point.