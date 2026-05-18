Katie Price finds distraction from marriage melodrama with 'Eurovision' night

The former glamour model shared a selfie from her sofa alongside her Sphynx cat

Katie Price found some distraction from her chaotic life by watching Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night as she desperately wanted to hear from her 'detained' husband, Lee Andrews.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model shared a selfie from her sofa alongside her Sphynx cat.

She wrote: 'Watching Eurovision', before adding 'Cuddles.'

Hours earlier, it was reported that an official report has been lodged by Lee's family at at the British Embassy in Dubai, where Lee, 43, lives.

A source close to the ex glamour model said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now, waiving off speculations that it could be another public stunt.'

The couple had been set to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims that he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Katie later described their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring this week.

However, Katie was unsure whether she should fly out to Dubai, as she is being supported by "professionals" to deal with the situation, saying it was "really weird".

In his final call, Katie says Lee "sounded worried" and whispered that people were "coming" for him.

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates.