BTS’ Jimin steals spotlight during ‘Arirang’ Stanford Stadium gig

Jimin shines the brightest during Arirang Stanford Stadium performances.

The BTS member, whose full name is Park Ji-min, became the center of attention at the back-to-back shows at the aforementioned venue.

The septet, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, performed sold-out shows at Stanford Stadium on May 16 and 17, drawing tens of thousands for their North American return supporting the Arirang album.

While the live shows already left fans swooning, The South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer exuded main character energy with his mesmerizing hair.

Jimin's warrior styling, soaring vocals, and effortless dance moves dominated fan chatter online.

One admirer complimented, “Your hair looks neat and cool today.”

Another commented, “JIMIN WITH A LOW BUN TODAY HE LOOKS SO GOOD.”

A third described Jimin as, “PRETTYMIN.”

Meanwhile a fourth supporter chimed in saying, “Jimin looks cool no matter if his hair is down or tied up, long or short, blonde or black.”

Other sweet moments, including his gentle safety reminders at the barricade, warmed hearts.

The two-hour sets mixed deep cuts like Merry Go Round with hits such as Dynamite and Butter, turning the venue into a sea of purple lightsticks.

A third BTS show set for May 19.