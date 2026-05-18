Katie Price shares emotional update as Lee Andrews reportedly declared missing

Katie posed for her snap with Harvey in what appeared to be the cinema

It must have been a tough time for Katie Price after her husband Lee Andrews was reported missing' and allegedly claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' following his disappearance.

Despite her fears over Lee's whereabouts, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share sneak peek of a night out with her eldest son Harvey, 23.

The mother-of-five also paid tribute to her daughters to celebrate Daughters' Day.

The glamour model,47, who revealed that her fourth spouse had officially been declared missing was previously married to Peter from 2005 to 2009, Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012 and Kieran from 2013 to 2018.

She later tied the knot with Lee in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February.

Katie shares Harvey with Dwight Yorke, while she has Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, with ex Peter Andre and Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie posed for her snap with Harvey in what appeared to be the cinema alongside the caption: 'Evening out with my Harvey Bear xx'.

She then gave a nod to Princess and Bunny with a post reading: 'I don't mean to brag but I've got the world's best daughters! Happy daughters' day!'

Her posts come after it was reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, where the businessman lives.