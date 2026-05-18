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Princess Andre engages with Selena Gomez for potential business venture

The chic appearance of Princess comes after Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, was declared a 'missing person'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Princess Andre meets Selena Gomez at Rare beauty event amid family drama
Princess Andre meets Selena Gomez at Rare beauty event amid family drama

Princess Andre stunned fans after posing with US superstar Selena Gomez over the weekend. 

The chic appearance of the 18-year-old influencer comes after Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, was declared a 'missing person.'

Lee Andrews family has filed a missing person report after Katie Price claimed that her husband, Lee Andrews, is now a 'missing person' following an alleged kidnapping.


The former model claimed that when she spoke to Lee, he was allegedly in a van with 'ties around his hand.'

Despite the family drama, Princess attended an event with brand Rare Beauty over the weekend.

At the event, the new reality TV sensation met the brand's celebrity founder Selena Gomez and posed for a photo with the megastar.

Sharing pictures from the day on Instagram, Princess wrote: “Met the icon."

The teenager is Katie’s eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Her older brother Junior also appears to be staying far from the family drama, as the budding singer shared a snap of himself in the studio working on some music to Instagram.

Back home, their mum Katie remains confused as to where her husband Lee is. 

Jesy Nelson also reacted to Princess's latest post. Her reaction comes after the singer celebrated her twin daughter's first birthday.

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